Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto Latih Klub Malaysia

Alhamdulillah.. All praise to Allah swt for giving me the blessing, the strength, the chance for me as today i am officially appointed as a head coach for Sabah FA. Thank you to SAFA for this opportunity and Insya Allah i will do my very best as this is the new challenge for me in Malaysia Super League.. Mohon doanya semua "Jaya Selalu Untuk Sabah" by : @ei85tyfive #SabahFa #Tambadau

A post shared by Kurniawan DY (@kurniawanqana) on Dec 19, 2019 at 10:01pm PST